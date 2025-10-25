Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Trading 1.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 63.60 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 63 ($0.84). Approximately 1,455,391 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,582,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.80 ($0.82).

Get Gore Street Energy Storage Fund alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on GSF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 60 target price on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 60.

View Our Latest Report on Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Trading Up 1.9%

About Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

The company has a market cap of £318.21 million, a PE ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 57.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 60.07.

(Get Free Report)

About Us: Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc is London’s first listed energy storage fund, launched in 2018. The Company is the only UK-listed energy storage fund with a diversified portfolio across five grid networks. The Company is one of the principal owners and operators of battery storage facilities in Great Britain and Ireland and owns and operates facilities in Western Mainland Europe and the US.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.