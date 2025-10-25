Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.74 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,299 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.3% of Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 46.8% in the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

NVIDIA stock opened at $186.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $13,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,523,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,098,897,766. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,801,577 shares of company stock valued at $678,643,875. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

