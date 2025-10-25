Greater Cannabis (NASDAQ:GCAN) Trading 75% Higher – Time to Buy?

The Greater Cannabis Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCAN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 75% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 18,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,923,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Greater Cannabis Stock Up 75.0%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

Greater Cannabis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Greater Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid therapeutics. It offers an oral transmucosal patch platform, which provides loaded actives absorbed by the buccal mucosa into the body. The company has a license agreement with Shaare Zedek Scientific Ltd.

Further Reading

