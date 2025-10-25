Guess?, Inc. $GES Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Guess? were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Guess? alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,834,000. Slotnik Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,257,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 644,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 178,848 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 282,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 127,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Stock Up 0.4%

GES opened at $16.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $882.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.73 and a beta of 1.26. Guess?, Inc. has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $18.08.

Guess? Cuts Dividend

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $772.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.72 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 1.01%.Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. Guess?’s payout ratio is presently 562.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on GES shares. Small Cap Consu downgraded Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.75 price target on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Guess? from $13.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Guess?

About Guess?

(Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.