Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Sells 56 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.0% of Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,885,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,801,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,083,723,000 after purchasing an additional 454,226 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,548,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,040,469,000 after buying an additional 548,853 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,441,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,523,588,000 after buying an additional 890,553 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,972,807,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.27.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $300.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $303.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

