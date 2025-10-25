Headland Capital LLC Purchases 286 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Headland Capital LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,516 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.0% of Headland Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Headland Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $186.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.82. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.62.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,801,577 shares of company stock valued at $678,643,875. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

