Heck Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 715 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Heck Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,698 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Amazon.com by 15.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,884,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267,277 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $224.21 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.69.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

