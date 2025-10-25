HMV Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

HMV Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 76.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,494 shares during the quarter. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 515,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,916,569.70. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,911 shares of company stock valued at $21,765,202 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $224.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.10 and a 200 day moving average of $213.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.