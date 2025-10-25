Hudbay Minerals FY2025 EPS Forecast Boosted by Stifel Canada

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Tuesday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Veritas upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$18.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$20.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$22.50 to C$26.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.73.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$22.15 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$8.49 and a 52-week high of C$24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently declared a half year 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.0%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 1.96%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.

