Hudson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.6% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 74,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Financial LLP raised its position in Alphabet by 5.3% during the first quarter. Jericho Financial LLP now owns 37,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Mizuho set a $295.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Melius Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $222.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.20.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $259.92 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $261.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,149,304. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

