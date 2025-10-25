Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.66 and last traded at $35.57. Approximately 1,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.38.
Humankind US Stock ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average is $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $167.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.83.
Humankind US Stock ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $0.1748 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Humankind US Stock ETF Company Profile
The Humankind US Stock ETF (HKND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Humankind US Equity index. The fund selects and weights US stocks, of any capitalization, based on socially responsible investment criteria. HKND was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Humankind.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Humankind US Stock ETF
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Rayonier-PotlatchDeltic Merger Signals Industry Upside
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Hims & Hers Short Interest Nears All-Time High, Buy The Dip?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- This Defense Stock Has a $57B Backlog and New AI Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Humankind US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humankind US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.