Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.66 and last traded at $35.57. Approximately 1,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.38.

Humankind US Stock ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average is $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $167.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Humankind US Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $0.1748 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Humankind US Stock ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Humankind US Stock ETF stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF ( NYSEARCA:HKND Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

The Humankind US Stock ETF (HKND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Humankind US Equity index. The fund selects and weights US stocks, of any capitalization, based on socially responsible investment criteria. HKND was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Humankind.

