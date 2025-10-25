Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HYLN. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Hyliion in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Hyliion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of HYLN stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.51. Hyliion has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09.

In related news, Director Richard Joseph Freeland purchased 65,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 222,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,792.86. The trade was a 41.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,295,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,951 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hyliion by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,288,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 610,030 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hyliion by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 999,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 112,107 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hyliion by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 1st quarter worth about $811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

