Iamgold Corporation $IAG Holdings Boosted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,901 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Iamgold were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 150.0% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 189.2% during the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 759,188 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 496,686 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 8.7% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after buying an additional 100,117 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 127.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,347,405 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,303,000 after buying an additional 2,998,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Iamgold Trading Down 1.4%

Iamgold stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59. Iamgold Corporation has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Iamgold ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Iamgold had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 40.61%.The firm had revenue of $587.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.21 million. Research analysts forecast that Iamgold Corporation will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Iamgold from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Iamgold from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Iamgold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iamgold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

About Iamgold

(Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

