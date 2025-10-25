Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Trading Up 14.4% – Still a Buy?

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 14.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.90 and last traded at $25.90. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

Icade Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.97.

Icade Company Profile

Icade is a full-service real estate company with expertise in both commercial property investment (portfolio worth 6.8bn on a full consolidation basis as of 12/31/2023) and property development (2023 economic revenue of 1.3bn) that operates throughout France. Icade has forged longterm partnerships to respond to emerging trends in the industry.

