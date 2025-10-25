IFC Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

IFC Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,769 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,119,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,766,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,669,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,184,163,000 after buying an additional 400,927 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,575,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,977,361,000 after buying an additional 1,255,546 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,543,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,229,553,000 after buying an additional 536,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,041,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,787,329,000 after buying an additional 247,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $738.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $742.11 and a 200-day moving average of $690.10.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $829.66.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.37, for a total value of $382,176.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $20,820,861.75. This represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total transaction of $333,391.05. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,760.59. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,182 shares of company stock worth $164,951,541. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

