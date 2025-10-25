iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Short Interest Up 50.9% in September

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 608,800 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the September 15th total of 403,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 597,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 597,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSEARCA DBMF opened at $28.50 on Friday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.1411 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2,027.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

