iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Short Interest Up 50.9% in September

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 608,800 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the September 15th total of 403,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 597,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 597,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of NYSEARCA DBMF opened at $28.50 on Friday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.05.
iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.1411 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF
About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF
The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Rayonier-PotlatchDeltic Merger Signals Industry Upside
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Hims & Hers Short Interest Nears All-Time High, Buy The Dip?
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- This Defense Stock Has a $57B Backlog and New AI Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.