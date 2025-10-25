Inception Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGTA) Stock Price Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Inception Growth Acquisition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68.

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

