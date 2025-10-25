Indra Sistemas S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Indra Sistemas S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ISMAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Indra Sistemas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Indra Sistemas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISMAY opened at $27.01 on Friday. Indra Sistemas has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.25.

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company for aerospace, defense, and mobility business worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Defence, Air Traffic, Mobility, and Minsait. It offers Mova Consulting for planing and designing transport infrastructures; Mova Collect for ticketing, tolling, and back office applications; Mova Traffic for building traffic management and control solutions; Mova Protect for protection of businesses and people; Mova Experience; Mova Comms for connecting the transportation ecosystem with personalized communication solutions; Mova Care that provides infrastructure operation and maintenance, technology operation and maintenance, and transportation services operation and maintenance; and In-Mova Space, a technological mobility and infrastructure management platform.

