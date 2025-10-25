Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL) Trading Up 2% – Still a Buy?

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.09 and last traded at $38.70. 1,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 million, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.38.

Institutional Trading of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookwood Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Seros Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (QTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. QTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

