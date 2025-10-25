Intapp, Inc. $INTA Stock Position Lifted by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intapp were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intapp by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 1,155.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intapp by 414.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Intapp by 27.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $39.92 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $77.74. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.33, a P/E/G ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.47.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.61%.The firm had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Intapp has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.130 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intapp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intapp news, insider Michele Murgel sold 5,425 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $228,175.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 224,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,395.32. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Benjamin Harrison sold 6,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $281,381.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,520.82. This trade represents a 34.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,169 shares of company stock worth $4,292,798. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTA. Barclays lowered their price target on Intapp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intapp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Intapp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

