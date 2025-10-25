Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Integer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Integer from $155.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Integer from $121.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Integer from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.75.

Integer Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. Integer has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $146.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.61 and a 200-day moving average of $112.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $467.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.45 million. Integer had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 4.75%.Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Integer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.290-6.430 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Integer will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Integer by 92.6% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 499,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,642,000 after acquiring an additional 240,226 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 127.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 25,732 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 7.1% during the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 7,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 344.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,241,000 after purchasing an additional 91,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 5.1% during the third quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 103,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

