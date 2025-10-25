Intercont (Cayman) Limited (NASDAQ:NCT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Intercont (Cayman) Limited (NASDAQ:NCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 96,700 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the September 15th total of 64,100 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 238,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 238,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Intercont (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intercont (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Intercont (Cayman) Price Performance

About Intercont (Cayman)

NCT stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. Intercont has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $8.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19.

Intercont (Cayman) Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of global maritime shipping services through its subsidiaries. Its services include time chartering and vessel management. The company was founded on July 4, 2023 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

