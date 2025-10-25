International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF Stake Lessened by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 212,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,608,000 after buying an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 33.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.7% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 236,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 43.9% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $92.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald purchased 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $993,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 77,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,181.50. The trade was a 24.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 15,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,160. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $65.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.82. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.14 and a 52 week high of $103.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of -42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -103.23%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

