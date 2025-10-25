Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 17,700 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:PIE opened at $23.78 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0809 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 48,217.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,261,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,927,000 after buying an additional 1,258,474 shares during the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,699,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 330.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 124,608 shares during the last quarter. TT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $887,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 377,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 39,462 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.