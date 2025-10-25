Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 17,700 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.5%
NASDAQ:PIE opened at $23.78 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0809 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.
PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.
