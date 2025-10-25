iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $88.67 and last traded at $88.67. 154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.52.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.75 and its 200-day moving average is $86.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 1.39% of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (LQDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB rated USD denominated corporate bonds with at least one year to maturity. LQDB was launched on May 18, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

