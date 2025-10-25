iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $88.67 and last traded at $88.67. 154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.52.
iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.75 and its 200-day moving average is $86.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF
An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 1.39% of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (LQDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB rated USD denominated corporate bonds with at least one year to maturity. LQDB was launched on May 18, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Rayonier-PotlatchDeltic Merger Signals Industry Upside
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Hims & Hers Short Interest Nears All-Time High, Buy The Dip?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- This Defense Stock Has a $57B Backlog and New AI Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.