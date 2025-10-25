iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 571.7% in the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance
IUSV opened at $101.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.76. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $80.14 and a one year high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Rayonier-PotlatchDeltic Merger Signals Industry Upside
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Hims & Hers Short Interest Nears All-Time High, Buy The Dip?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- This Defense Stock Has a $57B Backlog and New AI Tailwinds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.