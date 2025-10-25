iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 571.7% in the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

IUSV opened at $101.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.76. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $80.14 and a one year high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

