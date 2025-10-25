iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI) Trading Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.53 and last traded at $23.78. 17,514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 49,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.43. The company has a market cap of $175.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,257,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,293,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 511,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 48,631 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029.

