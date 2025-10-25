iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF $ILCB Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 71,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of ILCB opened at $93.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.41. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.68 and a 1 year high of $94.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.01.

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

