Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) Shares Up 12% – Time to Buy?

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 837,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,105,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jiuzi in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Jiuzi Trading Up 12.0%
About Jiuzi
Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates retail stores under the Jiuzi brand that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts in the People’s Republic of China. It provides corporate investment consulting services.
