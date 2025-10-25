JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Bought by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.1% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Elefante Mark B purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,848,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.4% during the second quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KGI Securities lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $300.27 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $303.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.11. The company has a market cap of $825.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

