Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 621 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.5% of Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $259.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $261.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. HSBC started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Phillip Securities cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Finally, Westpark Capital lifted their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.20.

Get Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,149,304. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 in the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.