KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $748.12 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,410,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,400 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.2% of KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $748,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.69.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.4%

AMZN opened at $224.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,911 shares of company stock valued at $21,765,202 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.