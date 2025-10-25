Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) Shares Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.83 and last traded at $24.83. Approximately 17,057 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 5,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $24.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.47.

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF Company Profile

The Leatherback Long\u002FShort Alternative Yield ETF (LBAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide monthly income and capital appreciation. The portfolio will generally be 75% – 110% net long LBAY was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by Leatherback.

