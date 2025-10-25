Leerink Partnrs Has Optimistic Outlook of UHS Q4 Earnings

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Universal Health Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $6.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.97. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $15.92 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q2 2026 earnings at $5.93 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.66%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.000-21.000 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.69.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $210.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $152.33 and a 1 year high of $214.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.29 and a 200-day moving average of $183.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 347.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 204 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

