LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price target on shares of LendingTree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on LendingTree

LendingTree Price Performance

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $62.86 on Friday. LendingTree has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $856.15 million, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 5.33% and a positive return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.03 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LendingTree will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LendingTree news, CFO Jason Bengel sold 6,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.86, for a total transaction of $445,455.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,517 shares in the company, valued at $448,760.62. This represents a 49.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $83,736.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,113 shares in the company, valued at $566,125.14. The trade was a 12.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,669 shares of company stock worth $598,331 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 1,747.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 546,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 516,958 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 27.3% in the second quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 382,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,183,000 after acquiring an additional 82,131 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 0.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 381,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 4.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 357,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 69.0% in the second quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 305,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,328,000 after acquiring an additional 124,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.