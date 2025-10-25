London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Stock Price Up 5.1% – Time to Buy?

London Stock Exchange Group plc – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.05 and last traded at $32.96. Approximately 603,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,646,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.35.

LNSTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of London Stock Exchange Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 107.0%.

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

