Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading Up 31.4% – What’s Next?

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 31.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.22. 26,484,260 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 277% from the average session volume of 7,019,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $152.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 million. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Luminar Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1,194.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.