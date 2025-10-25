MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Acquires 494 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.3% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $224.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,911 shares of company stock valued at $21,765,202. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

