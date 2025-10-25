Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp $MGY Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,502,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,289,000 after buying an additional 562,223 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,365,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,541,000 after acquiring an additional 597,845 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,307,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,454,000 after acquiring an additional 132,564 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,427,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,330,000 after purchasing an additional 119,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,315,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,477,000 after purchasing an additional 238,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average is $23.04.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 27.57%.The firm had revenue of $318.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

MGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. KeyCorp set a $29.00 target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

