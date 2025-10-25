MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Still a Buy?

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.80. 4,414 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 11,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MKTW. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketWise presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $20.00.

MarketWise Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $242.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $79.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.65 million. MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 1.69%.

MarketWise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. MarketWise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 172.4% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 122,184 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 77,335 shares during the period. Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new position in MarketWise in the first quarter valued at $35,000. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MarketWise by 50.5% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 280,250 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 93,987 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC bought a new position in MarketWise in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in MarketWise in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

Featured Articles

