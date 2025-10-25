Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Medpace from $575.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Medpace from $298.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Medpace from $270.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medpace has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $464.00.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $605.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.27. Medpace has a 52-week low of $250.05 and a 52-week high of $625.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.49 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 91.88% and a net margin of 18.36%.The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 36,196 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.90, for a total value of $17,225,676.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 925,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,587,744.10. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 10,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,350. The trade was a 22.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,465 shares of company stock valued at $49,720,216. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 37.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 17.5% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 7.3% during the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 79,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,282,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Novem Group grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 35.3% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Medpace by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

