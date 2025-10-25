Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. William Blair raised Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Medtronic from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.82.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $93.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $99.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.Medtronic’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 37,265 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 41.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 180.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 7.5% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 14.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

