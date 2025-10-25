Meitav Investment House Ltd. Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 621,483 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.1% of Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $136,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.69.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $224.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

