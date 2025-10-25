Mitsubishi HC Capital (OTCMKTS:MIUFY) Shares Up 9.2% – Still a Buy?

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:MIUFY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.94 and last traded at $15.94. 314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.
Mitsubishi HC Capital Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86.
About Mitsubishi HC Capital
Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the lease, installment sale, and other financing activities in Japan, Europe, the Americas, China, and ASEAN region. The company operates through Customer Solutions, Global Business, Environment & Energy, Aviation, Logistics, Real Estate, and Mobility segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsubishi HC Capital
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Rayonier-PotlatchDeltic Merger Signals Industry Upside
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Hims & Hers Short Interest Nears All-Time High, Buy The Dip?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- This Defense Stock Has a $57B Backlog and New AI Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi HC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi HC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.