Mitsubishi HC Capital (OTCMKTS:MIUFY) Shares Up 9.2% – Still a Buy?

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:MIUFY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.94 and last traded at $15.94. 314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Mitsubishi HC Capital Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86.

About Mitsubishi HC Capital

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the lease, installment sale, and other financing activities in Japan, Europe, the Americas, China, and ASEAN region. The company operates through Customer Solutions, Global Business, Environment & Energy, Aviation, Logistics, Real Estate, and Mobility segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi HC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi HC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.