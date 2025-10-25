Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) Shares Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$10.85 and last traded at C$10.85. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$11.00.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Trading Down 1.4%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.07.

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

