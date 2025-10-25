Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Moody’s from $531.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $526.00 to $471.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $528.00 target price on Moody’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Moody’s from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.33.

Shares of MCO opened at $490.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.84. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $378.71 and a 1 year high of $531.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $493.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.09, for a total transaction of $199,652.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,082 shares in the company, valued at $29,385,939.38. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 3,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.10, for a total transaction of $1,893,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,619.90. This represents a 31.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,423 shares of company stock worth $4,802,876 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 77,500.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 527,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,817,000 after buying an additional 56,273 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 289.8% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,287,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, TFR Capital LLC. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 15.0% in the first quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 4,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

