Motiv8 Investments LLC Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Motiv8 Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,184 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 605,415 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.69.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $224.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $1,514,772.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 520,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,354,761.34. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock valued at $21,765,202. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

