MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Shares Down 14.4% – Here’s What Happened

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) was down 14.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 826,430 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 770,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

MSP Recovery Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -2.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MSP Recovery stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.44% of MSP Recovery as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

