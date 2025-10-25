Mynd.ai (OTCMKTS:MYND) Stock Price Up 2.6% – Time to Buy?

Mynd.ai, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYND – Get Free Report) was up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 14,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 43,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Mynd.ai Trading Up 2.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.79.

About Mynd.ai

(Get Free Report)

Mynd.ai, Inc operates in interactive technology offering hardware and software solutions. The company's solutions help organizations create and deliver dynamic content; simplify and streamline teaching, learning, and communication; and facilitate real-time collaboration. Its interactive displays and software are available in approximately 1 million learning and training spaces across 126 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mynd.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mynd.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.