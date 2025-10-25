MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Stock Price Up 6% – Still a Buy?

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.22. 359,449 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 230,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Trading Up 6.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $790.14 million, a P/E ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYTE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 9,153.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.